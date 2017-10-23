Reps Probe NEMA Over Corruption

The House of Representatives Committee on Emergency, Preparedness and Disaster Management has commenced investigation into allegations of high-handedness, maladministration and corruption against the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja.

An official letter addressed to management of NEMA as well as the staff union by the Clerk of the committee, Sulyman Mohammed Sarkin-Noma read, “Sequel to the industrial action embarked upon by the staff, the committee resolved to convey a meeting with the DG NEMA, management team and the representative of the workforce on Monday, October 23, 2017 at NASS Complex.”

It was gathered that the swift intervention of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, last week, curtailed the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon by the entire workers of NEMA and prevented further hardship inhabitants of IDP camps across the country would have faced.

A Presidency source told newsmen: “The office of the Vice President , which was not comfortable with the attitude of the new NEMA DG to the legitimate demands of emergency workers, had ordered Maihaja to enter into negotiations with the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria(ASCSN) in conjunction with the Minister of Labour and Employment.

“This is the first time that staff of NEMA, as an emergency and crisis management outfit, would embark on an industrial action since its inception over a decade ago.”

Consequent upon the intervention of the Presidency towards controlling bad image over the strike, a meeting was held at the behest of the labour minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bolaji Adebiyi.

A memorandum of terms of agreement at the end of the meeting was signed by NEMA DG, Legal Adviser, Umar Mohammed, representative of ASCSN, Comrade Isaac Ojemhenke and NEMA Labour Chairman, Comrade Sa’ad Bello.