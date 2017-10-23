Poly To Consider Host Communities For Employment

The authorities of Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola, Rivers State have pledged to support in the development of its host communities.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Samuel B. Kalagbor gave this indication when he led the management team of the institution on courtesy visit to the Eze Oha Apara IV in Apara Kingdom, His Majesty, Eze Chike Anderson Amadi Worlu Wodo and the council members at the palace of the paramount ruler in Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, recently.

Kalagbor stated that the institution was committed in the discharge of its social corporate responsibilities in order to add value to the development needs of its host communities, adding that the management of the polytechnic would liaise and consult with the traditional institution in the area for their contributions.

He told the traditional ruler that employment slots would be allotted to the kingdom when it receives approval for employment, adding that indigenes of the kingdom are part of the workforce in the institution.

“We will integrate our host communities when there is opportunity for us to employ. We will also create empowerment and training skills for our youths”, he added.

The Rector used the opportunity to call on chiefs and traditional rulers to take the message of the institution to their various clans, towns and communities to create the needed awareness so that youths from the kingdom can take the advantage of the polytechnic and improve on their educational standard.

The Rector while congratulating the monarch on his recent first class elevation also used the medium to thank the state government and the Ministry of Education for the change of the institution to a Polytechnic which, according to him, has impacted positively on the development of the school. Earlier in his response, the Paramount Ruler of Apara Kingdom, His Majesty, Eze Chike Anderson Amadi Worlu Wodo lauded the management of the institution even as he thanked the state governor for appointing an illustrious son of the kingdom as the pioneer Rector of the polytechnic.

The monarch advised the management team of the polytechnic to guard the institution jealously by working in unity.