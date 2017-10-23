NCSU Tasks RSG On Workers’ Welfare

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Rivers State Council rose from its 45th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting last Friday in Port Harcourt, with a call to the state government to consider the payment of workers’ promotion arrears, annual increments and other allowances, particularly now that the state’s Internally Generated Revenue and monthly allocations from the Federation Account have improved.

The union, which made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by its State Chairman, Comrade Opuoyibo Lilly-West and Higher Secretary, Comrade Dan Otakpo expressed worries over the non-payment of promotion arrears and annual increments.

The union, however, commended the present administration under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike for keeping faith with civil servants in the state over the regular payment of salaries and allowances but urged the government to extend the same gesture to workers in other government-owned agencies like the Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency (RSSDA).

While applauding the state government for the prompt payment of pensioners in the state, and also the ongoing biometrics for pensioners, who have not been captured, NCSU urged the state government to commence the payment of all those who have been captured to ameliorate the hardship they currently experience.

The communiqué enjoined the state government to encourage the celebration of the annual Civil Service Week in the state, adding that the period is usually used to assess state of the service whereby commendations and condemnations are made concerning the service with a view to increasing efficiency and efficacy in the service.

The State Chairman of the union, Comrade Opuoyibo Lilly-West while addressing the SEC-in-session commended the state government in its effort to improve the security situation in the state.

He also lauded the existing cordial working relationship between the Joint Negotiating Council and the office of the State head of Service occasioned by the inauguration of the council by the Head of Service on October 5, 2017.

Delivering a goodwill message at the occasion, the Bayelsa State Chairman of NCSU, Comrade Kokoriko Pere hailed the cordial relationship existing between Rivers and Bayelsa states councils of the union, describing it as unprecedented, disclosing that the connectivity between the two chapters of the union engendered by the Rivers State Secretary of NCSU, Comrade Dan Otakpo was not only coincidental but divine.

Donatus Ebi