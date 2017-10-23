National Power Safety Summit Holds, This Week

All is now set for the National Power Safety Summit (NPSS) scheduled to hold on October 26th and 27th, 2017 in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

The NPS summit was originally scheduled to hold earlier but it was rescheduled for next week due to the participation of major power sector key players in an international conference.

The Chairman, Central Working Planning Committee of the summit, Mr Gabriel Egede, who disclosed the new date, last Monday in Port Harcourt during a crucial meeting, solicited for the understanding of all stakeholders while regretting any inconvenience caused by the change in date.

Egede explained that this year’s National Power Safety Summit tagged, “Reducing the Alarming Trends in Staff and Public Fatality in the Nigerian Power Sector”, will have the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) deliver the keynote address.

He noted that other resource persons in the Nigerian power and energy sector have been earmarked to make presentations at the event on a wide range of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) challenges in the sector such as ‘Vandalism, a Disservice to Power Sector’, ‘Effective Regulatory Compliance as a Strategy for Reducing Staff and Third-Party Incidents in the Power Sector,’ among others.

The Tide gathered that syndicate sessions on ways of tackling the challenges across Generation, Transmission and Distribution sub-sectors would be held at the event.

It was also revealed that other key players such as the Senate Committee Chairman on Power, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Asuquo have already indicated interest to attend the event.

Sources said that both will be speaking on the legislative role of the National Assembly in stopping citizens from erecting structures and trading under high tension lines.

It would be recalled that at the 19th Power Sector Stakeholders’ Meeting held in Lagos, was presided over by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, the National Power Safety Summit was on the front burner of discourse among the cream of professionals who further sought the need to ensure efficiency and transparency in the sector.