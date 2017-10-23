LG Boss Empowers 600

The Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council has empowered over 600 persons from the 12 wards in the area and presented a brand new 16-seater speed boat with 75 horse-power Yamaha engine to the people of Wakama Ama community.

Those who benefitted from the N20,000 cash empowerment include the elderly, men, women, youths and the physically challenged.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the council, Hon. Mary Minaseichinbo said the empowerment programme was to enable the people start some small scale business and to put food on their table as well as to make them have a sense of belonging in the Governor Nyesom Wike-led Government in the State.

Hon. Mary Minaseichinbo enjoined the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money and assured those who did not benefit to keep faith as the exercise would be a continuous one, adding that the present government has passion to put smiles on the faces of the people at the grassroots.

The Ogu/Bolo CTC Chairman urged the people to maintain the prevailing peace in the area in order to attract more government attention, pointing out that no meaningful development could take place in an atmosphere of rancor, in-fighting and acrimony.

She thanked God for the opportunity and also expressed profound gratitude to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for finding her worthy to serve her people, assuring that the people of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area would ever be grateful and continue to support him in his future endeavours.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Local government Area, Hon. Arnold Davids expressed delights with the CTC Chairman for the initiative as it was first of its kind in the area, adding that she had set a record and put smiles on the faces of the people and urged her to continue so that the people could enjoy the fruit of their labour.

Meanwhile, the Ogu/Bolo CTC Chairman, Hon. Mary Minaseichinbo has charged the people of Wakama Community to remain untied, focused and sustain their peaceful disposition in order to further attract government attention.

Minaseichinbo who made the call while inaugurating the speedboat for the community at Wakama last week said the gesture was to cushion the effect of the transportation difficulties the community faced and enjoined them to protect and make good use of the opportunity while assuring them of more amenities.

In their separate speeches, the Chairman of the community, Tamunoigbiki Jonathan, the Caretaker Committee Member representing Wakama, Hon. Nelson Obom, PDP Leaders, Hon. Idafubara Minanembo and Mrs Ruth Igbikisika hailed the CTC Chairman, for the gesture which has brought relief and succor to their transportation difficulties they were facing, and promised to be solidly behind the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike who is the leader of the party.