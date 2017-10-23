Group Wants FG To Intervene In NPA, INTELs Rift

An advocacy group has urged the Federal Government to wade into the industrial rift between Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and INTELs Nigeria Limited in order to prevent both job and revenue losses.

The call was made by Maritime and Energy Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MEMPON) in a statement signed by its President, Raph John and made available to newsmen last weekend in Port Harcourt.

He explained that if NPA should maintain its stand on terminating the pilotage, monitoring and supervision contract managed by Itels, that it would lead to huge job loss and revenue to the government.

John hinted that the company had for the past 17 years handled the said contract, adding that Intels’ relief of the job would increase hardship on many of the company’s employees and economic strangulation of the ports activities.

It was learnt that Intels had in recent times, dropped upto 1,500 staff, while many may still follow, if the NPA did not reverse its position.

He urged President Mahammmadu Buhari to see the situation as emergency and call the concerned parties to a round table discussion as to protect workers’ interests and the nation’s economy.

The group disagreed with the NPA’s Managing Director Hadiza Bala Usman’s view of replacing Intels with a new company, stressing that the desired goals may not be achieved due to the nature of the operational environment.

According to him, the government’s efforts in job creation should not be counter-productive, saying that those who are already employed should not be disengaged over mere policy issues disagreement.

The MEMPON boss said that the government may not be wrong in expressing mix-feeling About the nature and operations of the contract, but should also note the need to generate revenue.

He also charged Intels on the need to respect constituted authorities while calling on the company to continue to see itself as part of the marine industry.

As a credit to the company, he recalled that most developed areas at the oil and gas free zonesat present were efforts of the Intels, hinting that they were swampy but now motorable.

However, he had warned against the company’s departure saying that it would affect the country’s economy negatively.