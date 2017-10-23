Former Sports Director Sues For Quality Leadership

A former Director of Sports, Rivers State Sports Council, Mr Joshua Kio has reiterated that youths as future leaders of tomorrow should promote peaceful co-existence among themselves.

Kio, a retired permanent secretary made the assertion when the organising committee of Late Chief Dappa Biriye annual soccer cup competition led by the President General of the League of Character Club, Nigeria, High Chief Christian Kokoriko paid him a visit at the weekend, in his office in Port Harcourt.

He enjoined all youths to be of good character and discipline as the future lay on their shoulder, stressing that they should shun all vices inimical to the norms of the society, and commended the league of character clubs Nigeria for sustaining the annual Late Chief Pere Harold Dappa Biriye, which had moulded the character of youths and engaged them meaningfully for their livelihood.

The former sports director thanked them for founding him worthy for an award and promised to live up to expectation as a character, adding that with character the society would be a better place.

Kio further used the opportunity to commiserate with the family of Kokoriko over the death of their son, Late Chief Godspower Kokoriko, a.k.a. Soccer Fire, who had contributed to grass-root sports promotion and development in the state, national and internationally, praying God to give them courage to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Earlier, High Chief Christian Kokoriko commended the awardee, Mr J.J. Kio for developing the sports industry in the state and for promoting youths peaceful co-existence, and appealed to the government and other good spirited individuals to assist the league in its efforts to sustain the annual Dappa Biriye soccer cup competition in the South-South and South-East.

Kokoriko also commended the State Government for their desire to host the African Wrestling Championship which would further bring the youths together, groom them for the future and promote wrestling in the State.

Mr Kio was honoured with character Award Certificate by the League of Character Clubs, Nigeria during the visit.

Collins Barasimeye