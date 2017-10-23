Flood Sacks Rivers Communities

By The Tide -
0
220
Minister of State for Environment, Mr Ibrahim Jibril (5th right), with Deputy Governor of Benue State, Mr Benson Abouno (3rd right) and others, during the inspection of an erosion site in Makurdi, recently

Residents of some  riverine  communities along the  Orashi  river are now evalcuating from their communities  following a devastating  flood which has engulfed the area.
Sources from the area informed TheTide that communities  worst affected by the incident  include Joinkrama,  Akinima, Isua, Ususu and  Akidoniso (Oruama), all in Engenni Clan of Ahoada West Local Government Area.
According to sources, the flooding has  affected farmlands, Churches and residential buildings in the communities.
An indigene of the area, Prince Sodin Akiagba who confirmed the incident  in an interview with The Tide, said that the situation  may lead to food crisis.
Prince Akiagba  said that people are now leaving the communities with their  properties to   safer areas to ensure that they are not destroyed by the flood.
He also said that the people mostly farmers, are  now engaged  in panicked harvesting, a situation that  may lead to food crisis  and hunger.
“As  I am  talking to you now, the communities  have been taken  over by flood.”
Churches, schools, farms  and people are  now moving their property out of the communities. Prince  Akiagba who is the chairman of the Rivers State Sanitation Volunteers, said that the flood which  started three weeks ago  has  overtaken the entire riverine parts of Ahoada West Local Government Area.
While  advising the people  to evacuate  for their safety, Prince Akiagba also called on the National  Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief  materials to the affected communities.
According to  him, the relief  materials should include; improved variety of seedlings for farmers, to enable them make early preparations for farming grants and building materials.
Prince Akiagba also stressed the need for both the state  ministry  of environment and officials  from the  ecological office in Abuja to visit the area  with a view to assessing the level of damages caused by the flooding.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR