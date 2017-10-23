Flood Sacks Rivers Communities

Residents of some riverine communities along the Orashi river are now evalcuating from their communities following a devastating flood which has engulfed the area.

Sources from the area informed TheTide that communities worst affected by the incident include Joinkrama, Akinima, Isua, Ususu and Akidoniso (Oruama), all in Engenni Clan of Ahoada West Local Government Area.

According to sources, the flooding has affected farmlands, Churches and residential buildings in the communities.

An indigene of the area, Prince Sodin Akiagba who confirmed the incident in an interview with The Tide, said that the situation may lead to food crisis.

Prince Akiagba said that people are now leaving the communities with their properties to safer areas to ensure that they are not destroyed by the flood.

He also said that the people mostly farmers, are now engaged in panicked harvesting, a situation that may lead to food crisis and hunger.

“As I am talking to you now, the communities have been taken over by flood.”

Churches, schools, farms and people are now moving their property out of the communities. Prince Akiagba who is the chairman of the Rivers State Sanitation Volunteers, said that the flood which started three weeks ago has overtaken the entire riverine parts of Ahoada West Local Government Area.

While advising the people to evacuate for their safety, Prince Akiagba also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to the affected communities.

According to him, the relief materials should include; improved variety of seedlings for farmers, to enable them make early preparations for farming grants and building materials.

Prince Akiagba also stressed the need for both the state ministry of environment and officials from the ecological office in Abuja to visit the area with a view to assessing the level of damages caused by the flooding.