Fiscal Index Report Confirms Wike’s Frugal Leadership – Okah

The Rivers State Government says it came tops in the newly published Fiscal Sustainability Index Report because of the frugality of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in the management of public resources.

In a ‘State of the States’ report released by BudgIT Nigeria, a reputable budget transparency advocacy group, last weekend, Rivers State was placed first ahead of Lagos State because of its healthier financial profile, especially in terms of increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), lower debt profile and ability to pay its bills and service her debts with comparative ease.

In a statement, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah, citing the report, said Rivers, Lagos, Ogun and Kano states were ahead of the other states in terms of Internally Generated Revenue.

Okah quoted the report as saying, however, that while Lagos State records the highest IGR in Nigeria, its huge debt of over N734billion as at December, 2016, gives Rivers an edge in terms of fiscal sustainability.

According to Okah, “This report is an endorsement of visionary leadership as the Governor Nyesom Wike administration in the state will continue to promote the well-being of our people, initiate laudable programmes and execute projects that will improve the living standards of Rivers people”.