Firm Remediates Koro Koro Tai Soil

One of the companies handling the remediation of soil at HYPREP’s demonstration site in Koro Koro Tai Community in Rivers State, Vitruvian Global Resources Nigeria Limited has successfully completed its assignment, with a promise to do more to fully remediate and restore the Ogoni environment and the Niger Delta.

The company’s Director of Operations, Mr. Felix Barikor, who dropped the hint in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the company which started work at the demonstration site on August 11, 2017 was able to successfully remediate the soil after deploying its methodology and technology effectively.

He disclosed that when the company first arrived at the site, the technical pollution level was very high but expressed delight that the company has been able to reduce it to a very significant level.

As a proof, Barikor said some seedlings have already sprouted on the remediated soil, a fact, he explained, attests to the competence and capability of the company to effectively clean up impacted sites not only in Ogoniland but also the rest of the Niger Delta.

He said the company which is working in partnership with a United States company, Shear Force LLC is fully prepared to undertake the comprehensive clean-up of Ogoniland and the Niger Delta.

“By successfully remediating the soil at the demonstration site, I am assuring you that our company has the requisite methodology and technology to carry out the clean-up exercise”, Barikor said.

To buttress this point, the company’s Technical Director, Mr. Shekhar (Kofi) Ajmani said, “We have remediated the soil using our methodology. We are all very elated and happy to show this, with the cooperation of the HYPREP coordinating body. We are now waiting for HYPREP to take its samples. We also wanted to leave the soil like this, to allow the natural seedlings that are in the soil to see how they will grow.

And you can see on the remediated soil, we have some growth already. On the unremediated soil, you will not see any sort of vegetation or green leaf”.

Ajmani, who said he was involved with the methodology and mixing the application of the solution to remediate the soil, commended the Paramount Ruler of the area, HRM King Godwin Giniwa, the youths and the entire community for their support and cooperation.

Also, the company’s Technical Adviser, Mr. Curt Figols described the site as the most polluted, saying, remediating the soil in less than three weeks by the company was absolutely outstanding.

“This is the most polluted site because it was a spill container pit. To see this grass growing here is absolutely outstanding. It is an unbelievable thing that the natural seeds here have sprouted. I have never seen it happen before this very quick. And it shows that the proof of the pudding is in the eating”, he said.