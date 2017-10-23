D-G Lists Gains Of Research Centres

The Director-General, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr Dan Azumi Ibrahim has identified research centres as a panacea for nation building.

Dr Ibrahim stated this while commissioning the intellectual property and technology transfer office at the Rivers State University Nkpolu, Port Harcourt Thursday.

The NOTAP DG decried the dependence on foreign technology in some critical sectors of the country’s economy which according to him, had negatively impacted on the development of the country.

The Director-General used the opportunity to call on universities research centres to effectively play their roles in intellectual property development for the betterment of the nation.

He disclosed that the agency was working with all stakeholders to protect the intellectual property and development of all Nigerians as key to economic prosperity.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University (RSU), Prof Blessing Didia harp on the efficacy of research work in nation building and called on lecturers and research fellows to translate the results of their research works into action to stimulate societal development. Highlight of the event was training of RSU staff on creation, management and enforcement of intellectual property rights.