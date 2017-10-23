CRSHA Confirms Chief Judge’s Appointment

The Cross River State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Hon. Justice Michael Edem as substantive Chief Judge of the state.

Our Correspondent reports that the confirmation made on the floor of the State House of Assembly was sequel to request of nomination of Justice Edem by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state.

A report of the House Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution read on the floor of the House by the Committee Chairman Hon. Nelson Ofem says “Mr Speaker, you have total recall of plenary session of Thursday, October 12 2017, during which the House received from Governor Ben Ayade, a request for confirmation of the nomination of Hon. Justice Michael Edem for appointment as substantive Chief Judge of the state”.

He said the request was conveyed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Barr. Joe Abang vide letter No: Moj/AG/COM/12/VOL.1/261 dated October 10, 2017.

The committee chairman stated that after formal adoption of the letter as a document of the House, it was referred to the Committee on Judiciary, Public Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution to screen the nominee and make adequate recommendations to the House.

He said that the nominee was invited to interface with the committee stressing that at the screening the committee verified the nominee’s credentials, engaged him on thematic issues which revolved around the judicial arm of government in the state”

Ofem maintained that after due consideration, the committee discovered that Justice Edem was the most senior judge in the state judiciary adding that the committee was left without any option than to recommend Edem’s name to the National Judiciary Council for appointment as Chief Judge.

The committee chairman said that the stability of the entire government structure depends on the functionality of each of the arms of government, pointing out that it was on such premise that the judiciary arm of government also needed to be stabilised like other two arms, the legislature and the executive.

Ofem said, “during the interactive session, Hon. Michael Edem was found to be highly intelligent and articulate, therefore, his appointment is a round peg in a round hole.

According to a citation in the report read by the committee chairman, Edem was born on November 29, 1954 to the family of late Chief Nyong Umoh Edem Efiom of Ikot Umo Edem in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross Rier State.

A law graduate of University of Nigeria Nssukka who completed his Secondary School Education at the prestigious Hope Waddel Training Institution, Calabar after obtaining his First School Leaving Certificate at the Sacred Heart Primary School, Calabar.

Edem’s CV shows that he has been involved in several selfless services and judicial inquiries into several matters of state and national interest before coming to assume the position of the state Chief Judge.