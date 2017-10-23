Controversy Trails Monkey Pox Victim’s Death In Bayelsa

The death of Perekebina Biu, a monkey pox victim is raising eye-brow in Bayelsa State as his family is suspicious of the suicide story told by the hospital. Biu allegedly committed suicide at the Niger Delta University Hospital, Okolobiri, near Yenagoa, the state capital.

The deceased aged 30, was receiving treatment at an isolated ward of the hospital with others affected with the virus, when he sneaked out at night and allegedly committed suicide.

Bui, a father of three children hailed from Patani in Delta State but resided in Agbere Town in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Until the incident, he was said to be the treasurer of Agbere Youth Association.

A relation of the deceased who pleaded anonymity insisted that the hospital management should explain how the deceased who was quarantined beat security before committing the alleged suicide.

“Before contacting the disease, our brother was healthy and there was no sign of mental illness that led him to commit suicide”, he said. Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ebititula Etebu said the deceased was among 21 others being managed at the hospital and regretted the incident which he said was uncalled for.

“Only the deceased can say why he decided to take his life as he was not the only one affected”. The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Asiri Butswat who confirmed the incident said “there was no sign except that the rope he (deceased) used might have raised suspicions on the cause of his death but any way, we are investigating,” he said.

Fyneface Aaron