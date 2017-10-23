Bill To Tackle Flooding Receives Attention

Last week, the State House of Assembly resumed plenary and debated on bills including the Rivers State Waterways Authority Bill 2017.

The House on Wednesday took the First Reading of the bill to set up the Rivers State Waterways Authority bill. The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said the bill when passed into law would prohibit indiscriminate building on waterways.

The bill is expected to address the establishments, covering, composition, tenure of office, removal and remuneration of the governing board of the authority and others.

Besides that, Rt. Hon. Ibani stated that the bill would help check the challenge of flooding, including flash and perennial, which he described as a global threat and should be properly addressed through proper environmental policies.

Though the bill repealing the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Law of 2015 had scaled its first reading, last week, the lawmakers deferred debate on the bill. The reason was to allow them have details and study it for further debate.

Also, debate was deferred on the Public Complaints Report on petitions against Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Company and other expired memorandum of Understanding (MoU) matters in some communities.

Last Thursday however, the House sat and debated on matters relating to flooding that ravaged the State sometimes in April this year.

The debate on the matter emanated from a motion raised by member representing Asari-Toru Constituency I, Hon. Tekena Granville. The lawmaker was irked by the failure of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to include Rivers State among the states that enjoyed the N1.6 billion relief fund that covered 15 states.

The motion elicited responses from various members including the opposition which demanded that some aspects of the four prayers sought by Hon. Granville be amended such that a new commission on Climate Change be established.

The speaker however, divided the House and took votes with majority supporting the call to summon NEMA to appear and explain the neglect and exclusion of Rivers State in such a crucial and important relief scheme.

Last weekend, majority of the lawmakers were at Rumuoro Ogbakiri, Emohua Local Government Area to commiserate with one of their own, Hon. Sam Ogeh who laid his late mother to rest. The Speaker described the passage of late Mrs. Comfort Ogeh as a huge loss to the family, and prayed God to comfort them at this period of pain.