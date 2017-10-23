Association Chairman Explains Traders’ Protest

The newly elected chairman of the Mile 3 ultra modern Market, Nkpolu, Oroworukwo, Vincent Nnokem has dismissed alleged claims by his defeated opponent that he hired mercenaries to vote for him during the last Saturday’s election.

Nnokem stated that all the votes that got him elected to the position of chairman of the Market Association came from traders of the market.

He said that his opponents took to the streets to protest the outcome of the election, when their plans to disrupt the election did not materialise.

According to him, “nobody hired anybody to vote, all the traders that came here to vote are all traders of this market and they know it.”

He explained further, saying, “if anybody was hired, they did, because they were the ones that brought in the cards. They printed the cards and gave them to the traders. The traders used the cards and voted against them, now they said I hired people. All the signatures on the cards are theirs. They signed them all.”

Meanwhile, the President General of the Rivers State Traders and Market Women Association, Eddy Bright has charged all traders at the Mile 3 Ultra Modern Market, Nkpolu, Oroworukwo to maintain peace and order, saying that the leadership of the traders in the state is working to resolve the issues arising from the election that held last Saturday amicably.

Tonye Nria-Dappa