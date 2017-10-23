Another Nigerian Set For NBA

The Nigeria Basketball Federation board is excited about the prospect of watching another Nigerian in the National Basketball Association (NBA) soon after Ikenna Iroegbu was recently signed by the LA Clippers Basketball franchise ahead of the 2017/2018 season.

Iroegbu was signed last week by Ontario based Agua Caliente Clippers ahead of the new G-League which starts in November.

The board led by Engineer Musa Kida said the latest development will see the player who spent the last 4 years with Washington State become a more mature player for the senior national team.

“For a young talent to train in a world class facility, interact with quality players such as Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Miloš Teodosic and other competitive players will not only accelerate his development but boost his confidence.

“This is no mean feat coming few weeks after he made his international debut at the 2017 FIBA Africa Basketball Championship where he averaged 14.5points, 5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.”

Kida believes the recent move of Iroegbu who was voted as one of the starting 5 players of the tournament in Tunisia calls for celebration because of the endless possibilities the opportunity portends for the player and the nation.

“Now, with more players stepping up, the coaches and Technical Committee of the NBBF will have a very difficult task of picking from the pool of available players for national duties.”

The ecstatic NBBF president promised that the technical department of the federation will continue to monitor the progress of all its players (men and women) eligible to play for Nigeria both home and abroad.

“Apart from monitoring them, the federation will do everything possible to provide the needed platform for all our players to ensure they succeed in their career. They should be rest assured of our unwavering support at the federation level whenever they need us to stand up for them”, Kida said.