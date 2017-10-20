Why People Called Me Prostitute At 15 – Omotola Jalade

Nollywood actress and film maker, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed why she was labelled a prostitute at the age of 15. Omosexy as the Thespian is fondly called said, reality dawned on her at the age of 15 following the demise of her father.

The veteran actress shared her story on her instagram page in order to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child, She wrote : “On today’s Girl Child Day, I’ll do an unusual post, true to me. As a child I lost my father, age 12, sponsored by a great community of Ondo men #Ekimogunalub, so I could continue my education.”

“At age 15, I started struggling to help my widowed mother. I started working in the entertainment industry while going to school and working, faced many challenges as a female. There were talks of being loose, perhaps being a prostitute, lack of freedom to mingle like male counterparts, rumours and fears of slander, sexual harassment.

However, one of my early dreams was to be great in whatever, I chose and be side by side with the best in the world. I’m not totally there now, but that 12 year old Iyana-Ipaja little girl did take care of her widowed mum till she died, took care of her younger brothers who are in marriage stage now.”

‘She is taking care of herself and her own family, taking care of a few people, she is privileged to. She has worked, spoken on, been awarded on world stages and has been compared to the people she admired while growing up from other parts of the world; don’t you ever under estimate the possibilities of a girl child.