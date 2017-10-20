The Vaccination Commotion

Not a few persons got a message through whatsapp and other social media platforms last month asking people not to take part in a planned free medical service of the Nigerian Army in some communities in the South Eastern region of the country, alleging it was a sinister motive to depopulate the region through “monkey pox”.

Expectedly, many “reasonable people” disregarded the message. Knowing that the disease cannot be contracted through a vaccine, more so that there is no vaccine for monkey pox yet, they waved the message aside.

Nigeria, being a place where politics is played with everything, some described the message as a political gimmick by the opponents to distract the government in power. So, no action was taken concerning the message. Even the military kept quiet.

And the inability of the military authority to handle the obvious fake information effectively could be partially responsible for the pandemonium that has been witnessed in some parts of the country in the past few days . Nine days ago, the entire South Eastern states and part of Delta State was in commotion following widespread rumor alleging invasion of schools by men dressed in military uniform and allegedly injecting pupils and students to death with unknown vaccine linked to monkey pox.

That created confusion, anxiety and panic leading to stampede in the states within the zone as parents dashed to various nursery, primary and secondary schools to forcibly take their children and wards.

Some states in the South South like Edo and Bayelsa have also been hit by the monkey pox vaccination rumor tension. Last Tuesday it was the turn of Ondo and Rivers States.

What happened in Port Harcourt has been likened to a civil war scenario. Roads and streets were filled with visibly panicked parents and guardians racing to pick their children and wards from schools.

Some of them scaled school fences to take their children. Pupils and students were scampering home. Studies were stalled. All because of a mere rumor that soldiers were coming to vaccinate school children.

Fortunately, the state government rose to the occasion immediately, dispelling the rumor and assuring people that there was no cause for alarm. The military authority also refuted the rumor.

Spokesman of the 6 Division, Col Aminu llyasu, in a statement released in the heat of the panic said the army had a proposed plan for medical outreach and sanitation exercise in some communities under 6 Division but had not started. He assured the people that it would not commence the exercise without proper sensitization of communities and without relating with necessary organs in the various areas.

The Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has also denied the existence of any harmful vaccination in the country.

Of course, the action of all these authorities since the commotion started is commendable but the question still remains, couldn’t these reassuring measures had been taken right from the onset of the rumour to forstall the ugly incidences? What is the relationship between the military and the civilians like, that will make the people believe a rumor that the military wants to kill them?

There is no doubt that if the relationship between the military, other security agencies and the civilians is cordial and the security agencies carry out their responsibilities in fairness and justice, the unfortunate situation wouldn’t have arisen.

When asked why he rushed to pick his children from school without pondering over the authenticity of the rumor, a parent said it was natural for parents to react the way they did because of the current situation in Nigeria where people including uniformed men open fire on citizens without provocation or at the slightest provocation.

A situation where the people saddled with the responsibility of securing the populace treat them as second class citizens will only help in creating distrust in the minds of the civilians and widening the gap between the two classes of citizens.

As the publisher of News Africa Magazine, Mr Moffat Ekoriko puts it, “We may miss the import of this. When it gets to a stage that some Nigerians can distrust their government to think the national army is out to kill their children through subterfuge, the end may be nigh.

“The present government needs to ask itself soul searching questions. How did a group (the Igbos) end up filling so marginalized that they would believe a rumor that their own government wants to exterminate them? Why is it that the people are feeling so insecure with a government that is supposed to secure them?”

So the Nigerian Army needs to undertake a review of its civil relations. For a national army to be distrusted by sections of the population as if it was an occupational force is certainly not a good omen for the country. Though the army may have good intention for the medical outreach which many people still doubt, wouldn’t it be in the best interest of the citizen and the nation to suspend it where it has started and continue to delay it where it is yet to kick off, seeing the level of tension it created?