RSNC To Partner Labour Body On Women Advocacy

The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr Vincent Ake has pledged the commitment of the corporation to partner with the State Women Committee (SWC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Rivers State Chapter in the promotion of women’s rights and advocacy campaign.

The General Manager gave the hint while addressing a delegation of the women group during a courtesy call on him in his office in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Mr Ake who thanked the body for the visit, urged members to work in one accord to achieve their aims and objectives.

He described women as a special creation full of vigour and versatility and urged them to use their enormous potentials to work for the advancement of the home front and the promotion of peace and development in the society.

The General Manager decried the high tendency of mutual suspicion among women generally and called for the spirit of tolerance to create the right impact among themselves and the society. He pointed out that the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Publishers of The Tide Group of Newspapers, was poised to make its contributions towards the advancement of the course of womanhood.

In her remark, the chairperson of the state women committee (SWC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Opi Erekosima said the body is a platform for working women in Rivers State to seek a common front and purpose.

Comrade Erekosima who commended the managerial skill of the General Manager solicited the support of the corporation in the promotion of the ideals of the body.

She expressed concern over the plight of working women, stating that they are mostly weighed down by bulk of responsibilities and possible abuse of their moral rights.

Comrade Erekosima, who is also the chairperson of the Radio Television and Threatre Workers Union (RATTAWU), Rivers State Chapter, said the body was also committed to addressing cases of abuse of women in their work places.

Taneh Beemene, Ihedero Peace & Tamunobubeleye Markson