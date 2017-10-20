RSG Plans Agric Summit

Rivers State Government has muted plans to organise an agricultural summit, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Charles Nwaorgu has said.

He told newsmen on the sidelines of the World Food Day celebrations held earlier this week in Port Harcourt that the summit will provide the roadmap for the agriculture sector in the state.

Mr. Nwaorgu stated that the plan is to reposition the state as the food basket of the nation considering the huge natural resource and farming potentials it has.

He noted that already plans have begun to engage both local and international investors that will drive the sector, as he restated the resolve of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to make agriculture the centre piece of his policy objectives.

“We want to prove to the world that Rivers State is the food basket of Nigeria”, Nwaorgu declared, “we believe that there should be food security for Rivers people”.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture stated that as part of the plan to use the sector in empowering the teeming youths, the State has concluded with some key sector players in providing jobs for 10,000 youths.