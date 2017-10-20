Okrika CTC Clears Salary Arrears

The new Caretaker Committee of Okrika Local Government Council has paid five months’ arrears of salaries owed workers within its first month in office.

The CTC Chairman, Hon Lawrence Alabala paid salaries of July and August 2017, July 2016, June and November, 2015.

Alabala told the workers in his maiden interface that their welfare will attract maximum attention, and urged them to reciprocate by doing their jobs diligently.

Chairman of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr Daniel Obianime described the CTC chairman’s gesture as legendary, and pledged the cooperation of the staff to the new leadership.

The NULGE chairman also commended the CTC Chairman for helping to offset part of the electricity bills for the people, thus, lifting a huge burden off the shoulders of traders and market women.

We gathered that no fewer than 100 youths were engaged for special sanitation duties which will now be monthly exercise.

Alabala told newsmen that his actions were informed by result of earlier survey which placed greatest premium on power, water, sanitation, security and regular payment of workers’ salaries among major needs of the people.

The payments also include salaries of political appointees and aides of the immediate past CTC chairman.

On a courtesy visit to the Amanyanabo of Ogoloma, King E. T. I. Obudibo, Alabala sought the cooperation of the king and chiefs in maintaining peace in their domains.

He announced that a more proactive forum of security heads with greater emphasis on inter- agency synergy has now been put in place to ensure progressive security.

Such attempt, Alabala said, would only succeed if it enjoys the support of the chiefs and people.

In his response, King Ibudibo congratulated the new CTC team for their appointment, and advised them to place the people and their welfare at the centre of their programmes.