Ogoni Clean-Up: Reps Flay FG’s Insincerity

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has called on the Federal Government to, without further delay, fast-track the clean-up of Ogoniland and other impacted sites in the Niger Delta, which is being currently handled by the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP).

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, who made the call during an oversight visit of members of the committee to HYPREP’s demonstration site in Koro Koro Tai Community in Rivers State, recently, said there was need for the Federal Government, HYPREP’s Governing Council and the Board of Trustees to put on ground a more efficient process to ensure that the clean-up exercise was faster and more result-oriented, for the ultimate benefit of the Niger Delta people.

“What we want to see is a situation where the clean-up is faster because the more we waste time, the more it impacts on the lives of the people and this is to save them from premature death. That is also why we need HYPREP’s Governing Council which takes certain decisions and the Board of Trustees which has put the funds, to be quick and fast about the clean-up”.

“The committee members expected to see in a couple of weeks or months from now, more prosperous, pasturable and arable lands that can be used for agricultural or agro and aquatic activities in Ogoniland in particular and in the Niger Delta in general”, Chidoka said.

The Tide investigation revealed that HYPREP’s work has been apparently slowed down by bureaucratic bottlenecks, particularly in terms of accessing the funds set aside by International Oil Companies (IOCs) to effectively implement the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) Report in Ogoniland and other impacted sites in the Niger Delta.

Commenting on this seeming setback, Chidoka revealed that this is so because HYPREP was not established by legislation or bill but merely as an interventionist body, guided by a set of principles and rules for the sole purpose of cleaning up impacted sites in the Niger Delta.

For this reason, he said the much the National Assembly could do in the circumstance is to look at the activities of HYPREP and consider it as a bill, saying, that would entail making it to function like an agency.

He said the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) was in a better position to ensure that oil spills and the attendant pollution of the environment are addressed in the first place.

“What we are saying is that this land has been affected by exploratory activities. We have an agency that should stop it from day one not happening because if it had happened that 40 or 50 years ago, as they pollute, they not only pay but clean up immediately, we won’t be here today”, he said.

He explained further that what HYPREP was expected to do in this circumstance now is to clean up impacted sites, “round it up, and watch it over time and make sure it is okay”.

The committee chairman said the National Assembly would on its part give agencies like NOSDRA a bite by fashioning out the necessary legal framework to do their job more efficiently and stressed the need for oil companies and their collaborators who pollute the environment through their exploratory activities not only to pay fines but to be jailed as well.

Earlier, the committee members while interfacing with the management of HYPREP at its corporate office in Port Harcourt decried the slow pace of the clean-up of Ogoniland, insisting that the funding of the project by the oil companies in concert with the Federal Government must be prompt and adequate.

The members who took turns to elucidate their points stressed the need for HYPREP to come up with realistic time lines in remediating and restoring impacted sites within the shortest possible time.

In his response, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil thanked the committee members for the oversight visit, and noted that as soon as the budget for the clean-up exercise was approved and funds released, it would hit the ground running to accomplish its core mandate.

