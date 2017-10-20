Obasanjo Features In Nollywood Comedy Series

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo has made his acting debut in Nollywood comedy series titled, ‘Dele Issues’ His featured scene was released in a special episode of the series on 14th October 2017.
‘Dele Issues’ is a comedy series written by popular comedy actor, Samuel Ajibola who features as Spiff in the sitcom,” The Johnsons.”
According to the actor, the special episode would be a tipping point for the web series and it is set to reveal a different side of the former Nigerian president to the world.
The comedy series revolves around the main character, Dele who always takes on different roles. The skits are popular for having elements of comedy and satire.
