Nollywood Actress Floors FG In ECOWAS Court

Nollywood actress, Dorothy Njemanze has won the case against the Federal Government at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court in Abuja. The actress and two other ladies, Justina Etim and Amarachi Jessyford were arrested and detained by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board and some force men as they were declared as prostitutes and for being outside in late hours.

The regional court ruled that “there is no law prohibiting women from staying out late in the night. The ECOWAS Court agreed with the counsel to the plaintiffs, Bolaji Gabari that there was no law in Nigerian statute book prohibiting women from being outside in late hours.

Justice Chjioke Nwoke who delivered the lead judgement said the ECOWAS Court was satisfied that the plaintiffs were humiliated and dehumanised after they were arrested in an operation that was carried out by a joint force that comprises the military men, police and officials of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, who claimed to have acted on the Federal Government’s directive.

The court declared their arrest as arbitrary and unconstitutional, noting that the security operatives failed to prove that the plaintiffs were commercial sex workers. The court therefore said that the Federal Government’s action by declaring the three ladies as prostitutes, amounted to gross violation of their rights to dignity, since they were only arrested for being outside in late hours.

The court ordered the Federal Government to pay the plaintiffs the sum of six million naira each for their unlawful arrests and detention after they were declared prostitutes in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Nollywood actress in her reaction after the court judgement wept uncontrollably and expressed appreciation to the court for giving her justice. She expressed optimism that with the judgement, the government would reconsider some laws and policies that are discriminating to women. She also took to her instagram handle to share the cheering news while sharing photos of her and the other ladies in the court room during the hearing.