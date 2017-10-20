NAMA Recommits To Payment Of Retirees’ Entitlements

Worried by  delay in settling their retirees entitlements, the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) has expressed its determination to fast-track the payment of emoluments and other entitlement to its retired staff.
The Managing  Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola   Akinkuotu in a statement through  the Public Affairs  of the  agency has lamented the delay in the past years in the  settling of entitlements of retirees of the agency.
“After putting 35 years of service to their father land, retirees are often  left to wallow in penury as their entitlements are  subjected to all manner  of  administrative and bureaucratic  bottlenecks and other delays,” he stated.
While reassuring that retirees henceforth would be paid their entitlements at their points of exits, as commended staff of the agency for their contributions to the growth of the agency.
He also enjoined staff of the agency to continue to put in their best, assuring  that their labour would not  be in vain.
Akinkuotu also commended retiring  staff of the department of Aeronautical  Information  Service (AIS) department particularly for their unblemished record, and urged  others to emulate them.
According to him, the AIS was able to  get to where it  is through the dedication, hard work, sense of purpose, firm belief and determination of the retirees to promote the growth and development of the Aeronautical  Information Service as a Profession of dignity and respect.
“Your bank  record and reputation in the aviation industry speak volumes  about your humble  disposition and strong  passenger  passion for professionalism,  and the attitude  of doing right things always”, he said.

