NAMA Recommits To Payment Of Retirees’ Entitlements

Worried by delay in settling their retirees entitlements, the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) has expressed its determination to fast-track the payment of emoluments and other entitlement to its retired staff.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu in a statement through the Public Affairs of the agency has lamented the delay in the past years in the settling of entitlements of retirees of the agency.

“After putting 35 years of service to their father land, retirees are often left to wallow in penury as their entitlements are subjected to all manner of administrative and bureaucratic bottlenecks and other delays,” he stated.

While reassuring that retirees henceforth would be paid their entitlements at their points of exits, as commended staff of the agency for their contributions to the growth of the agency.

He also enjoined staff of the agency to continue to put in their best, assuring that their labour would not be in vain.

Akinkuotu also commended retiring staff of the department of Aeronautical Information Service (AIS) department particularly for their unblemished record, and urged others to emulate them.

According to him, the AIS was able to get to where it is through the dedication, hard work, sense of purpose, firm belief and determination of the retirees to promote the growth and development of the Aeronautical Information Service as a Profession of dignity and respect.

“Your bank record and reputation in the aviation industry speak volumes about your humble disposition and strong passenger passion for professionalism, and the attitude of doing right things always”, he said.

Corlins Walter