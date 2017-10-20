Ijaw Students Not Happy With Leaders

Students of Ijaw ethnic nationality under the auspices of the National Union of Ijaw Students (NUIS) Worldwide have expressed disappointment with Ijaw political leaders and businessmen over their non-challant attitude to issues bothering the students from the region.

The National Secretary General of the association, Comrade Israel Fubara, who made this known in a statement, last Wednesday, said it was dispiriting that most of the political leaders and well-to-do from Ijaw nation do not show sympathy for student struggle or show efforts to motivate the students in their academic pursuits.

Fubara regretted that most of the demands to these leaders are most times treated with condescending neglect even by former leaders of the union and other larger ijaw nation.

According to him, ’’It is very disappointing and dispiriting for us to note that most of our leaders do not show the slightest sympathy for the students struggle or even made effort to motivate students from the region or the nationality.

“We are particularly disappointed that our eminent sons and daughters, fathers and mothers from different walks of life no longer bother to encourage our pan-Ijaw forum which was established to foster a strong cultural consciousness among our students as they grew up in a world where multiculturalism is increasingly and becoming the basis for respectful social interaction’’, he said.

Fubara assured that the current leadership of Ijaw students will continue to do her little best to promote the noble ideals of the association and her ethnic nationality, noting that 17th November has been fixed for the association to hold its national convention in the ancient town of Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He explained that the theme of this year’s convention is tagged ‘’Prospects for the Ijaw Students in a More United Nigeria’’, as he called for assistance and sponsors from prominent Ijaw indigenes for the planned National Convention of the association.