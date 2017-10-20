FAAN Set To Enforce Order On Reflective Jacket

By The Tide -
0
92

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigerian (FAAN) has declared that it would strictly enforce its safety regulation  on “no access to movement areas without  a reflective jacket.
FAAN  in a statement through the Corporate Affairs, made available  to aviation correspondents, posited that the no access without reflective  jacket  order  is not an individual  or a departmental order, but a global requirement in the aviation sector.
The statement further  explained that such practices  is a standard practice in  any aerodrome or airport  movement area for anyone accessing those movement areas to at all times  be in their reflective safety vest.
“You want to gain access into sensitive or movement areas?, then put on your reflective jacket or be denied  access, it is as simple as that.
“It is for the safety of the persons, and the airport, therefore, for any   one to access these areas  other than the passengers, will have to be on  reflective jackets/vest.
Reflective vest/jackets is a  practical  solution to keeping workers  safe on their job by keeping them highly visible  at all times.
“It plays a very significant role as it enables the pilot flying an aircraft  to sight  a person  standing  in a position. It also helps  the Air  Traffic  Controller inside the  control tower to differentiate  humans  and objects. All  these are for the safety  of airspace and person,” the statement explained.
FAAN through the statement appealed  to all staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management  Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority  (NCAA) as well as FAAN, irrespective of rank or position  to always obey  this golden safety rule.
It stated that all personnel, other than  passengers, entering any portion of the movement areas or anywhere within the specified/designated points shall at  all times wear high  visible safety vest of such standard as shall be approved by the authority or the regulatory body, as  enshrined in the International Civil  Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standard practice.
Movement  areas as spelt out in the ICAO according  to the Statement  includes, the runway, taxiway, aprons,  and northern parching areas.
According  to the statement, the aviation  industry workers have adopted Lemon-Green as the official colour of their reflective vests, while the orange colour is for the Marshallers.

Corlins Walter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR