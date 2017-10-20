FAAN Set To Enforce Order On Reflective Jacket

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigerian (FAAN) has declared that it would strictly enforce its safety regulation on “no access to movement areas without a reflective jacket.

FAAN in a statement through the Corporate Affairs, made available to aviation correspondents, posited that the no access without reflective jacket order is not an individual or a departmental order, but a global requirement in the aviation sector.

The statement further explained that such practices is a standard practice in any aerodrome or airport movement area for anyone accessing those movement areas to at all times be in their reflective safety vest.

“You want to gain access into sensitive or movement areas?, then put on your reflective jacket or be denied access, it is as simple as that.

“It is for the safety of the persons, and the airport, therefore, for any one to access these areas other than the passengers, will have to be on reflective jackets/vest.

Reflective vest/jackets is a practical solution to keeping workers safe on their job by keeping them highly visible at all times.

“It plays a very significant role as it enables the pilot flying an aircraft to sight a person standing in a position. It also helps the Air Traffic Controller inside the control tower to differentiate humans and objects. All these are for the safety of airspace and person,” the statement explained.

FAAN through the statement appealed to all staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as well as FAAN, irrespective of rank or position to always obey this golden safety rule.

It stated that all personnel, other than passengers, entering any portion of the movement areas or anywhere within the specified/designated points shall at all times wear high visible safety vest of such standard as shall be approved by the authority or the regulatory body, as enshrined in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standard practice.

Movement areas as spelt out in the ICAO according to the Statement includes, the runway, taxiway, aprons, and northern parching areas.

According to the statement, the aviation industry workers have adopted Lemon-Green as the official colour of their reflective vests, while the orange colour is for the Marshallers.

Corlins Walter