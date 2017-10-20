Envoy Laments Prostitution Among Nigerian Girls In Ghana

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Olufemi Michael Abikoye has called on relevant authorities to help halt the increasing number of young Nigerians engaged in prostitution in Ghana.

Abikoye revealed this during a meeting of Nigerian community at the Cecta-kel Hotel in Kumasi as he called for collaboration with the High Commissioner to halt illegal activities of some Nigerians.

He disclosed that he has also met with no fewer than 500 Nigerian girls who were trafficked to Ghana as commercial sex workers in Kumasi. He however pleaded with the Ghanaian authorities to secure decent job for them.

The High Commissioner who was almost in tears lamented that the girls who engaged in prostitution were denting the image of Nigeria.

“Let’s face the truth and lets talk to ourselves as Nigerians. Go and see what little girls aged 14, 15 are doing here. I mean, I am a parent and it is something that bothers my heart that can make me cry. How can a 10 year old girl be engaging in this type of thing? I am going there, is that the place I should be going? Is that what I should do as High Commissioner? he asked.

It could be recalled that Ambassador Abikoye resumed as Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana in August 2017, following the presentation of his letter of credence to president Nana Akufo-Addo.