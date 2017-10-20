Dickson Lauds NAOC Over Local Content Dev

The Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriaka Dickson has lauded Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) for complementing the state government efforts towards promoting indigenous vendors participation in the economic development of the state.

The Governor stated this while declaring open the succession Planning Workshop organized by NAOC last Monday in Yenagoa.

According to him, no State develops without the involvement of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, noting that Government has planned to develop an industrial park to enhance business activities in the State.

He charged International Oil Companies to partner with the State Government to create job, wealth and development of SMEs as well as work with the intended Bayelsa Business Council.

While pledging support for NAOC business activity, the Governor urged businessmen to avail themselves of the opportunity available in the Nigerian content Intervention Fund (NCIF) 5 percent interest rate.

The Vice Chairman/Managing Director, NAOC/NAE/AENR, Massimo Insulla, disclosed that the succession planning workshop was designed to equip proprietors and Management of Small/Medium sized businesses with skills and best practices in planning for the continuity and sustainability of their businesses when there is an exist by way of incapacitation, retirement or old age.

He noted that the workshop among others was organised to acquaint participants with typical continuity challenges of Nigerian SMEs, case studies of successful transitions, pre-requisites for succession planning, ownership versus Management, insights into family business and managing the transition.

As part of efforts to grow Nigerian Content, Insulla, said NAOC have embarked on Zabazaba Deep Offshore project, IPP phase 2 project, on-going feasibility for the construction of a new 150,000bopd refinery among others.

In his speech, the General Manager, Nigerian Content development, NAOC, Bari Nwibani, disclosed that the workshop was targeted at educating vendors on how to access the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIF) lodged in UBA and Bank of Industry (BOI).

The representative of BOI, Alhaji Baralabe Hassan, said the $200 million Fund was purposely to finance manufacturers and other original equipment providers as well as encourage the growth and development of the local content in the country.

The Joint Venture partners OANDO, represented by Adeyemi Oreagba noted that despite the significant role SMEs play in Nigeria, they tend to have a short life span due to lack of succession plan, stressing that the event will explore best practices in succession planning.

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development management Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote revealed that NCDMB would by 2018 build a 17 storey building in Yenagoa as its secretariat.

He said that this is the first time $200 million (N70 billion) is committed to the Oil and Gas sector in Nigeria, as he further explained the procedures of accessing the fund.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NAOC and UBA with a view to accelerating the accessibility of the NCIF funds.