It was an amazing night of mixology in Port Harcourt, Nigeria’s Garden City last weekend at the Port Harcourt Mall as the annual Compari’s ‘Dare to mix festival’ stormed the city with the daring spirit of campari fans and mixologists who took delight in creating bold cocktails, hit the city after a successful Lagos edition in 2016.

The night featured an array of delightful cocktails, Canape’s comedy and amazing performances by 2 Baba, DJ Jimmy Jaff, Harrysong, Duncan Mighty and Kelly Hansome.

Some of the special cocktails include ‘Campari Senator.’ This special mix of campari and beer is every beer lovers favourite. The best part of this delightful cocktail is that it can be made with absolutely any beer brand and the result is excellent.

‘Campari Orange’ like the name implies is a mouth watering cocktail gotten from the mix of campari, orange, juice and ice. There is also the “implication Shakerato” and “Campari champman.”

It could be recalled that on his visit to the campari house in Milian last year, Campari Ambassador 2 Baba Idibia learnt how to make some interesting campari cocktails so much so he came up with one himself. He called it “implication shake rato. The special mix of campari, a little Vodka, some lime ice, the best thing to take as the mixing continues.