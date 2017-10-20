Atiku’s Associate Dumps APC For PDP

An associate of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in Kaduna State, Mallam Isah Dansallah, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dansallah, a founding member of the APC, was appointed chairman of Kajuru Local Government in Kaduna State by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

He told newsmen that he could no longer stay with his party as a result of what he called “lack of good governance.”

According to him, I left the party because it has disappointed Nigerians. What is happening in APC today is not what we bargained for, this is not why we asked people to vote out PDP. Today’s players in APC don’t care about the feelings of the masses’’.

“I dumped the APC to PDP because the opposition PDP is a lesser evil compared to the ruling APC.

“There was a time that I found myself in the APC, I worked for its success in 2015, but the APC has metamorphosed and turned into a ghost with crisis all over’’, he said.

Dansallah noted that the APC-led government has succeeded in subjecting Nigerians to abject poverty and has successfully divided Nigerians along religious and ethnic lines stressing that people were dying everyday with various sicknesses because of depression as some people could no longer afford a square meal a day.

He said that the policies of APC’s-led government were affecting Nigerian masses negatively adding that the well-being of the people had been abandoned.

“They are running an anti-people’s policy and I cannot continue to associate myself with such group of people.

“I joined the PDP because it is a party with human feelings and I know they have the interest of the people at heart’’, he said.

He however boasted that he returned to the PDP to revive Nigeria and ensure that the party takes over power in 2019.

It would be recalled that Dansallah was the 14th chairman of the Kajuru Local Government.