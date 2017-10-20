Ambode Wants ICT Infrastructure Upgrade In Schools

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has urged old students associations to increase their commitment to their alma mater in the area of infrastructure development and upgrading.

Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule made the call at the National Annual Dinner of the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA) in Lagos.

He said that due to the dwindling resources and competing needs, government was increasingly finding it difficult to provide all that was required in public schools.

“I strongly believe that we owe it a duty to give back to the institution which contributed to the success that we have achieved in life.

“This is the whole essence of old students association, apart from providing a platform to reconnect, network and share experiences, “he said.

Ambode said he was a product of the college and a beneficiary of the best quality education that could be offered at the time.

“Whatever we have achieved today could be attributed to the solid foundation and exposure we were given by the college.

The Governor said that the state had started to effectively integrate Information and Communications Technology (ICT), in its education system.

“This is extremely important if we desire to raise a generation that can hold their space in the rapidly changing and competitive global syatem driven by knowledge and technology, “he said.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr Christoper Kolade, urged Nigerians to play custodian roles in their dealings to promote maintainance culture.

“We live in a nation where our maintanance culture is very poor and if we all can play our custodian role, promote standard and values, then this country will be a better place, “ he said.