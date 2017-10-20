Ambode Unveils Fela’s Statue …As 2017 Edition Of Felabration Ends

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode has unveiled the statue of Afro Beat Legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti as part of the activities that marked the 2017 edition of Felabration. The statue is at the Kalakuta museum located at Allen round about in Ikeja, Lagos. The statue is titled “Liberation.”

One of the high points of the one week event include a ground breaking performance by the last son of the late Afro beat king. Seun Kuti who dished out a couple of his late father’s popular songs which left the crowd screaming and singing along with him.

Fela’s 79th posthumous birthday was held on Sunday 15th October 2017. The Felabration festival was conceptualized to remember the iconic musician and political activist. The events included workshops and concerts.

Twenty years after his death, Fela is still a hero to millions for his contributions on stage and off it. As the creator of Afro beats, social critic, political activist and champion of the under priviledged as well as philosopher of his political ideology Fela’s influence has continued to spread.

Every year Felabration attracts over hundred artistes both locally and internationally and the 2017 edition was no different as Nigerians and artistes showed up enmass to pay homage to the Legend.

“This years event with the theme “The Prophesy” concerned at the Afrika Shrine Ikeja on 9th October and lasted till October 15. Some of the A-List artistes who graced the occasion at last Sunday’s grand Finale of the Felabration include Wizkid, Burna Boy, Oritsefemi, Tecno and Solid Star.

Others include Reminisce, Seun Kuti, Small Doctor, Terry Akpala, Terry G, sound Sultan, Eva, MZ, Kiss and many others. Artistes like Small Doctor and Terry G. surprised their fans by throwing money and their jewelries to the crowd even as they all screamed with anxiety.

Frontline Afrobeat crooner, Wizid trilled his fans with ‘Ojuegba’ a song that earned him international recognition. The ‘come closer’ singer performed amid conspicuous vibes from lovers and well wishers. Wizkid was also joined on stage by Femi Kuti, Fela’s eldest son to perform ‘Omo Jaiye Jaiye.”

Fans at the event could not have enough of reggae, but dancehall singer Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy conspicuously shirtless stormed the stage with much enthusiasm. He effortlessly twisted his waste to his song, ‘soke’ as well as Temper (remix). Other artistes who performed at the event were Ycee, Ayuba, Lagbaja etc.

Fela died August 2, 1997 following complications from his contraction of the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).