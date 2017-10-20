Administrator Tips Inter FC For Trophy

The Proprietor of Purple Krown Football Academy, Alao Adewale has tipped Inter FC of Enugu to win the ongoing 2017 Gburubgburu Football Bash competition.

Alao made the assertion in an interview with Tidesports source yesterday in Enugu on the competition.

Purple Krown had lost 0-1 to Inter FC on Tuesday.

He described the match between Inter FC and his academy as the final before the final, adding that they were unlucky as they as they missed several chances.

“Our semi-final match with Inter FC was the final before the final, because these are the two outstanding teams in the competition at the moment.

“Although people are looking unto us to win the tournament as the champions of the 2017 state league.

“With due respect to A Ten Padora FC that will be facing Inter FC in the final, I do not see them stopping Inter.

“I know that the final will be a match to watch because A Ten Padora has showed that they know the game very well,’’ he said.

Also told Tidesports source that for Padora to reach final at the expense of Lamray FC of Anambra, showed that they would not be a push over for Inter.

On his team’s upcoming third place match against Lamray FC, Alao declared that his club would emerge victorious.

“We wanted to reach the final, but now that we could not make it the third place medal will not escape us.

“Purple Krown will not lose the third place medal, not doing so means total failure on our side,’’ the proprietor added.

Reports that the third place match will kick-off at 10 a.m., while the final match will be played at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.