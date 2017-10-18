Wike Meets Madrid’s Mgt For Football

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on Monday toured training facilities of Real Madrid Football Club, in continuation of the process of setting up a Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State.

Wike, who was accompanied on the inspection tour by the State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye and Nigerian Ex-International, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka met with officials of the club, Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid Captain, Sergiop Ramos and discussed further modalities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said Vice President of Interact Sports, Mr Kazma and officials of Real Madrid led the Governor and his entourage on a guided tour of the real Madrid training facilities.

According to the release, Wike explained that the objective of setting up the Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State was to develop football stars that would rule the world in the nearest future.

“We are using football as one of the key empowerment programmes for the next generation. We want to grow international football stars from a tender age.

“We will tap from the experience and exposure of Real Madrid and their stars. This is a project that will revolutionise football in Rivers State and Nigeria,” Governor Wike said.

The governor assured that the academy to be established in the State will be of international standard and will also take into consideration the education of the children.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos lauded Governor Wike for his commitment to develop football.

Wike was billed to meet with the President of Real Madrid yesterday to formalise the agreement between the Rivers State Government and the club on the establishment of the academy.

Chris Oluoh