PH Residents Charge Govt On Agric

An agricultural expert, Mr Fubara Asonye says Nigeria is endowed with minerals and natural resources including agriculture which if enhanced would help boost the economy of the country.

Speaking in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Mr Asonye said Nigerians are blessed with very fertile grounds but have failed to recognise the value of what they possess.

He also stressed that citizens of this nation have denied themselves the pride of having grounds for good agricultural development by depending on white collar jobs.

Another respondent and a teacher, Mrs Kareen Anoke stressed the need for the diversification of the economy, pointing out that the nation’s focus has been on oil thereby paying less attention to agriculture.

She observed that the development would not expose future generations to practical agriculture and called on governments to intensify the promotion of agricultural activities at all levels.

According to her, agriculture has been a liquid gold to so many nations including Malaysia which collected palm nuts from Nigeria to explore same in that country and expressed the hope that agriculture would be encouraged among Nigeria nyouths to make them self-employed.

In his opinion, Mr Chidi Alozie, also a teacher, observed that the mindset of Nigerians had been focused on making quick money rather than hard work, noting that agriculture demands hard work.

A business woman, Mrs Winifred Abiye, said that Nigeria is blessed with abundant agricultural potentials which are not properly utilised for the benefit of the citizens.

