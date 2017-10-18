‘NWFL Undergoing Rebranding, Transformation’

Secretary of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Ayo Abdulrahman on Monday said the league’s current board has been in the process of rebranding and transforming its premier league to attract sponsors.

Abdulrahman told newsmen in Abuja that the board led by Aisha Falode has been doing a lot to reshape the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) to attract sponsors.

“The women league is undergoing transformation and rebranding and it is just the beginning of development of women football in Nigeria aimed at attracting sponsors.

“We are hoping that the sponsors will come and partner with us to make the league, especially the NWPL, better in the coming years.

“Already, Akogate Group of Companies which sponsored the prize money for bronze medalists at the 2017 Super 4 with N 1 million has declared interest in partnering with the board.

“But we are yet to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), or enter into any form of commitment with the company,’’ he said.

The NWFL organises both the NWPL and the Nigeria Women Professional Football League (NWPFL).

Abdulrahman commended the clubs which participated in the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 held in Benin between October 9 and last Saturday.

He said that the clubs’ preparation was reflected in their performance during the tournament.

“The performance of the clubs when they play home or away games is different from when they are brought together to showcase their talents. So, I believe that the true champions emerged from the Super 4.