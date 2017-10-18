Monarch Wants RSG To Invest More In Agric

The Rivers State Government has been called upon to invest more on agriculture inorder to meet the yearnings of the people.

HRM King (Dr) Leslie N. Eke, Nyerisi Eli (Eze Woji XII) Eze Gbakagbaka Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Port Harcourt.

He said the call became imperative after a careful observation on the need to boost agricultural production in the state.

The Monarch reiterated that food security should be a major concern of the government.

According to him, the best way to reach out to the people is to ensure that their stomach is properly taken care of, regardless of their status.

The Evo king who spoke during this year’s World Food Day titled: Change the Future of Migration: Invest in Food Security and Rural Development”, noted that the theme was apt going by the happenings in the country.

He said that both food security and rural development are necessary to nip in the bud urban/rural migration syndrome.

Food security, he stressed, would not only drive hunger away from the people but would also encourage farming/fishing by the people.

He was of the view that, if government could make the sector attractive, that more people would invest in it.

While commending the farmers of the World Food Day, he said that efforts must be made towards sustaining agricultural studies at all levels of learning.

Earlier, he has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over his commitment and support to develop the rural communities and agriculture sector in the state.