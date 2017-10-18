Lawyer Tasks Market Executive On Peace

A legal practitioner in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Barr Kenneth Wali has called on the newly sworn-in executives of the Mile 3 Market Traders Association led by Vincent Uchendu Nwokam to maintain peace that will promote security of life and properties in the area.

Barrister Wali gave the advice while swearing in the seven man executive of the Mile III Market Traders Association held at the union office in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

Other members of the executive include, Mrs Irene Tom Ogbuji, 1st Vice Chairman; Benedict Aku, 2nd Vice Chairman; Chizuba Wisdom Eugene, Secretary; Stanley I. Enyinda, Financial Secretary, Mrs Obi Ozioma, Treasurer, as well as Nwabueze A. Aaron, PRO.

The legal practitioner urged the new leadership of the union to champion the course of peace and unity. He added that no society could develop in an atmosphere of crisis and insecurity.

He urged them to use the opportunity given them to contribute their quota to the development of the state through providing a credible leadership that would be anchored on peace, unity and development.

He said that the Mile III Market occupied a strategic position in the state as it served as the gateway to the Port Harcourt township.

Barrister Kenneth Wali who is also a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Port Harcourt branch, urged them to justify the huge confidence placed on them by ensuring that they work in unity irrespective of their various interests that heralded the election.

Earlier in his remark, the newly inducted chairman of the Mile 3 Market Traders Association, Mr Vincent Uchendu Nnokam thanked members of the union for the confidence reposed on them and assured that his leadership would work together with members in order to build a purposeful union in the area.

He used the opportunity to commend the state governor, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Rt Hon. Austin Opara, Hon Victor Ihunwor and Chief Azubuike Nmerukini for their various roles and support which according to him, gave rise to the reconstitution of the executive after four years of no election.

He assured to work with security agents in the area to promote the desired peace and security in the area even as he promised to leave a desirable legacies in the union.

Sylvester Onyeazor