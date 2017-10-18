Help Inmates Pay Fines To Decongest Prisons – Controller

Lagos State Controller of Prisons, Mr Tunde Ladipo last Sunday called on well- meaning individuals and groups to assist inmates in paying fines imposed on them to decongest prisons.

Ladipo made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

.He said that a number of inmates were still in prison for inability to pay fines.

Ladipo urged that prison congestion should be the concern of all stakeholders in the interest of the society.

The controller appealed to stakeholders to come together and fashion out more ways to reduce congestion in the country’s prisons.

He said that the command was holding meetings with the Lagos State Judiciary and some other stakeholders to ensure speedy trial of inmates.”

He said that the Federal Government was concerned about prison congestion and was making efforts to address it.

According to the controller, the recently launched plea bargain option will also help to decongest prisons.

“We are having meetings with stakeholders, for example, Lagos State Judiciary, because it is of utmost concern,’’ Ladipo said.

He advised officers and men of the Nigeria Prisons Service to be God-fearing and dedicated.

“They have to be focused; they need to have the fear of God because our work is service to humanity,” he said.