FG Committed To Ending Poverty – Minister

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello says that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to putting an end to poverty in the country.

Bello stated this at a charity football match tagged: ‘Kick-Out Poverty’ organised to mark 2017 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty last Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, one of the greatest challenges confronting humanity in the 21st Century is chronic and excruciating poverty that is unsparing of race and creed or even nationality.

“Combating this obstacle to good quality living has been global issue for as long as the existence of humanity.

“The present administration through its social safety and economic programmes consisting of the N-Power scheme, the school feeding programme as well as the conditional cash transfer scheme are all geared towards ending poverty.

“The dispensation is moving towards ending the phenomenon circle in which many Nigerians have unfortunately found themselves,’’ he said.

The minister said the FCT is keying into all the programmes while embarking on several others of its own.

“We are, however, all aware that the economic downturn has made it quite clear that government alone cannot meet all its obligations in this regard.

“That is why when non-governmental organisations such as Elizabeth Foundation came with laudable programmes such as this football match today to partner with us in this anti-poverty fight, we welcome them with open arms.

“The aim of this football match is to create public awareness on the problems posed by grinding poverty and what we all can do as individuals or group to combat it,’’ he added.

Bello urged both the spectators and players to leave the match venue with a clear determination to do all that is possible to end the poverty vicious circle.

He appealed to the legislative arm of government, who happened to be part of the participants of the match to enact laws that will provide succour for the needy.

“And the celebrities should use their fame to draw attention to the dangers poverty poses to the society,’’ he said.

Speaking earlier, Mrs Angel Adelami, Founder of Elizabeth Foundation said the foundation has a vision of like-minded persons who believe that poverty is neither normal nor acceptable.