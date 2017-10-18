Expert Lists Gains Of Cooperative Societies

An expert in cooperative development, Mr Charles Nwabuike has said that the formation of cooperative societies and commitment to their practice is pivotal to sustainable economic development in the society.

Nwabuike disclosed this while delivering a special lecture on cooperative development, during the inauguration and investiture ceremony of National Association of Chambers and Commerce, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Business Women Group (NAWORG) Rivers State Chapter, at the Ministry of Justice Conference Hall in Port Harcourt recently.

Delivering his lecture, Nwabuike who is the Senior Registrar in charge of cooperatives in the Rivers State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, called for the formation and domestication of more cooperative societies in the state.

The cooperative expert who represented the Director of cooperative in the Ministry at the event, charged women in the state to embrace the concept of cooperatives movement to enhance their enterpreneural skills.

He said cooperative societies are easier to manage because it is promised on equity, equality and fairness.

He emphasised that cooperative development should not only be urban driven but people oriented at the grassroot level who are engaged in productive activities such as farming, fishing and trading.

He said such people and trades should be encouraged to form cooperative. Listing the gains of cooperative development, Mr Nwabuike, said successful cooperative lead to sustainable wealth creation, poverty eradication, access to loan facilities without much interest but greater enterprise development.

He pointed out that Rivers State is blessed with a fertile business environment for cooperative development and called on the government to always provide the right incentives for cooperative societies to strive.

Taneh Beemene