Cleric Woos Investors To Rivers

A renowned cleric in Rivers State and General Overseer of Word of Fire Outreach Ministries, Opobo Town, Apostle Blessing Abel has urged investors to invest in the state so as to provide the enabling environment for trade and commerce to thrive in the state.

Abel stated this in Opobo Town in an interview with The Tide on the need for safe environment for investors.

He appealed to foreign firms and investors to patronise the state by investing there, stressing that the oil-rich state has the capacity to accommodate more foreign investors who are willing to invest in productive business in the state in order to develop the state.

The man of God pointed out that the state is stable in small and medium enterprises (SME)”, adding that Port Harcourt, the state capital, which he described as the SME base of Nigeria has talented craft men and other skill-oriented persons.

This, according to him, can drive the economy of Nigeria towards accelerated growth and prosperity.

He identified some of the major challenges affecting the drive for trade and commerce expansion in the state to include, infrastructural decay, especially in the area of federal roads and epileptic power supply.

He, however, appealed for the support of the government in the areas of capacity building, training and assistance for proper tax reforms.

He said that Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration was working hard to meet some of the identified challenges in order to position the state as the number one investment haven in Nigeria.

According to him, Port Harcourt hopes to benefit from the independent power project, stressing further that a lot has been done to ensure adequate security in the state.

As he puts it, resources are still needed to step-up security rides acquiring security surveillance systems in addition to other security infrastructure and technologies as the state has seamless borders with many states that also had security challenges”, Apostle Abel added.

