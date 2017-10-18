Calabar To Host Power Safety Summit

All is now set for the National Power Safety Summit scheduled to hold on October 26 and 27, 2017 in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

The NPSS Summit was originally scheduled to hold earlier but it was rescheduled for next week due to participation of major power sector key players in an international conference.

The Chairman, Central Planning Committee of the summit, Mr Gabriel Egede who disclosed last Monday in Port Harcourt during a crucial meeting, solicited for the understanding of all stakeholders while regretting any inconvenience caused by the change in date of the all-important event

Egede explained that this year’s National Power Safety Summit tagged “Reducing the Alarming Trends in Staff and Public Fatality in the Nigerian Power Sector”, would have the Minister of Power,Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) as the keynote speaker.

He noted that other resource persons in the Nigerian Power and Energy Sector had been earmarked to make presentations at the event on a wide range of Health Safety Environment challenges in the sector such as Vandalism, a Disservice to Power Sector, Effective Regulatory Compliance as a Strategy for Reducing Staff and Third-Party Incidents in the Power Sector etc.

The Tide gathered that Syndicate sessions on ways of tackling these challenges across Generation, Transmission and Distribution sub-sectors shall be held at the event.

It was also revealed to The Tide that other major key players like the Senate Committee Chairman on Power, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Asuquo had already indicated interest to attend the event and would be speaking on the legislative role of the National Assembly in stopping citizens from erecting structures and trading under high tension lines. This will be done alongside their members come 26 and 27 October 2017 in Uyo.

At the 19th Power Sector Stakeholders Meeting held in Lagos, which as usual was presided over by the Minister Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, the National of Power Safety Summit was on the front burner for discuss.