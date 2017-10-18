Banigo Indicates Desire To Mentor Girls

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has said her passion for the girl child stems out of the burning desire to mentor girls to attain their full potentials in life.

Banigo stated this while playing host to members of the Rivers State Chapter of Queen’s College Old Girls Association to commemorate the 90th Anniversary of the college at the Deputy Governor’s Lodge in Port Harcourt.

The deputy governor said “studies have shown globally that when you educate a girl, it does not only impact on her health indices but also impacts positively on her children, family and the society at large”.

She said “as the first female deputy governor of the state, I believe other girls can do even better, if they are well mentored. I see myself as a role model for girls, and I want to fulfil that role to mentor other girls.”

The President of the Rivers State Chapter of Queen’s College Old Girls Association, Mrs. Floretta Rogers Halliday said they were at the Deputy Governors Lodge to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the college, which according to her, has produced many global trail blazers in their chosen professions.

Also speaking, another old girl of the school, who is water engineer, Mrs Judith Warmate, said it was important for girls to step up their personal hygiene by washing their hands regularly with soap and water to prevent diseases.