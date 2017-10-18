Banigo Charges Christians On God’s Work

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo says Christians should avail themselves to be partakers in the work of the Lord’s vine yard whenever they have the opportunity.

The deputy governor stated this while speaking at a fund-raising dinner for the completion of the church building of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Open Heaven Mega Parish in Port Harcourt.

Banigo said the theme of the fund raising event which is tagged the Macedonian Outreach calls for all Christians irrespective of one’s denomination to win souls for Christ.

”One soul won in Old G.R.A or indeed any part of the globe is important and the Almighty God will reward the soul winner abundantly”, she stressed.

She said on her part, she will continue to do God’s work diligently knowing that He will come quickly to reward everyone according to his or her work, and prayed for the Almighty God to bless all partakers of the church building project.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Building/Financial Committee, Prince Uche Secondus had said his testimony as a church builder is that giving to God has impacted his life and finances positively.

According to him, leaving a legacy does not necessarily require massive wealth and resources but passion, dedication, determination and commitment to the things of God and urged all to work for God.

Also speaking, Pastor Pius Uchuno said the aim of building the sanctuary for God is to showcase the workings of God and concretise the spread of the gospel throughout the Old GRA in Port Harcourt, which according to him, is the seat of government business in Rivers State.