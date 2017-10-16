Work Begins On Rivers Automobile Spare Parts Site, Soon

Sequel to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier signed by the Rivers State Government through the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority GPHCDA and the InterStroil Limited of Russia for construction of 8,000 shops for automobile spare parts village, work is to officially commence at the site from the 3rd week of this month.

Making this known while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, the Sole Administrator of GPHCDA, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said the Russian Company, Interstroil Nigeria Limited would be at the site from the middle of the month to start work.

He said that the design has been on for the construction of the 8,000 shops for the automobile spareparts mechanic village which is located at Iriebe axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He said that construction designs have been on after the contract was signed and that the design almost concluded at the time of this report, adding that with such progress made so far, the construction proper would commence from the third week of this month.

The automobile spareparts village he said is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project that will have a lot of infrastructure built into it like school, banks, police station among others.

On the spate of flooding within the GPHCDA axis, the sole administrator said that people have engaged in building houses on water channels, adding that the GPHCDA had undertaken steps to demolish some of the houses that were built on flood plan line.

He urged those who want to build to always approach the development control department of the GPHCDA to get their plan approval and to do a chating as to know which area are prone to flooding or not.

“We want to advise our people not to build on flood plan line but to always build on the right place so as to avoid losses and wastage of resource.

“The flooding we notice is usually the result of blocking of the drains. Go to the “Nta-Wogba” you will see how mechanics block the channels with engine blocks”, he said.

Akawor however debunked the rumour that the flooding of some areas within Aluu and Rumuekini communities was as a result of the construction of the Tam-David West-Airport road.

He said that the road had been constructed before now with proper and careful design network and there is no defect in the road construction that could cause such flooding.

According to him, the cause of such flooding is as a result of people building houses on flood plan lines as well as blocking the water channels and urged the public to desist from such acts.

Corlins Walter