Vocational Education: RSG Partners EU, World Bank On Dev

The Rivers State Government has described the World Bank and the European Union (EU) as partners in the development of technical and vocational education in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja said this at the Government Technical College (GTC), Azuabie, while declaring open a capacity building workshop for Teachers on Basic Electrical/Electronic Training Systems under the Technical Vocational and Agricultural Training (TVAT) component of the State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) project.

Gogo-Jaja, who was represented by the Head, Science/Technical Department, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr Ataisi Ngeretara said that the state government was happy with the World Bank and the European Union for investing in the acquisition of skills and creation of employment opportunities for youth in the state.

The commissioner also commended the SEEFOR Project Coordinator, Mr. Kelcious Amos for ensuring the execution of the project to specification, and charged both the teachers and students to ensure that the opportunity was utilized to improve their knowledge and skills.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Felix Odungweru thanked the World Bank and the European Union for helping to equip various technical colleges across the state.

Odungweru, who was represented by the Director of Budget in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Asimieka urged the teachers to ensure that knowledge acquired during the programme was passed on to the students.

He also commended the implementation committee for the success of the programme.

Also speaking, the SEEFOR Project Coordinator, Mr. Kelcious Amos described the Technical, Vocational and Agricultural Training (TVAT) as a major component of SEEFOR, stressing that the component was to correct some deficiencies in technical education in the state.

Amos, who was represented by Mrs Kaleba Whyte said that for this year, emphasis was on equipping the electrical and electronic department of the college.