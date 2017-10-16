Stakeholders Hail Firm, Community’s New MoU

The successful signing of a renegotiated Memorandum  (MoU) between  Total Exploration and Production Nigeria (TEPNG) and the  Egi clan  has been lauded by the both stakeholders from the company and the community.
Addressing  the stakeholders  at the  corporate office of  TEPNG in Port Harcourt  last week, the Managing Director, Mr Nicolas Terraz described the renegotiated MoU  as a product of thorough  deliberation, “that will form the basis  of relationship between  the Parties within the next five years.”
The MD said the review of the previous MoUs became inevitable as a result of economic recession. He expressed confident in the potentials  of the new MoU to make positive  impact in the lives of the beneficiary communities and called for sincerity in the implementation and management of the MoU.
The MD assured the commitment of the company towards infrastructural  and human  capital  development in Egi, inspite of the glaring challenges being faced by the company.
He emphasised  the need for “transparency  and integrity in project nomination and execution processes,” noting that the District  Compliance  officer of the company will be available  to effect the  company’s  compliance as refined.
He also stated that disbursement of funds  will be properly managed to engender  mutual trust.
In his remark, the monarch  of Egi  Kingdom (Eze Egi), H.R.M.  Prof Uchendu Wokoma expressed joy over the  signing of the new     MoU, and  called for proper implementation  of the MoU.
Speaking in an interview  with newsmen shortly after the MoU signing, President  General of Egi Peoples Assembly, Apostle Magnus Elemele, said the new MoU will go a long way to address the development challenges of Egi people. He assured  that the process will be properly monitored to achieve desired objectives.
Also speaking, one of the key negotiators  of the new  MoU, Prof Cheta William, said, thorough  analysis was done to ascertain  the prevalent  development needs of the people during the negotiation process.
Prof William said the signing of the MoU, was a success story for the partners.
The beneficiary communities, for the MoU includes, Ogbogu, Obagi, Akabuka, Oboburu, Obite, Erema, Obiyebe, Akabta, Egita, Ede and Ibewa communities.

Taneh  Beemene/Esther  Enebechi

