Stakeholders Hail Firm, Community’s New MoU

The successful signing of a renegotiated Memorandum (MoU) between Total Exploration and Production Nigeria (TEPNG) and the Egi clan has been lauded by the both stakeholders from the company and the community.

Addressing the stakeholders at the corporate office of TEPNG in Port Harcourt last week, the Managing Director, Mr Nicolas Terraz described the renegotiated MoU as a product of thorough deliberation, “that will form the basis of relationship between the Parties within the next five years.”

The MD said the review of the previous MoUs became inevitable as a result of economic recession. He expressed confident in the potentials of the new MoU to make positive impact in the lives of the beneficiary communities and called for sincerity in the implementation and management of the MoU.

The MD assured the commitment of the company towards infrastructural and human capital development in Egi, inspite of the glaring challenges being faced by the company.

He emphasised the need for “transparency and integrity in project nomination and execution processes,” noting that the District Compliance officer of the company will be available to effect the company’s compliance as refined.

He also stated that disbursement of funds will be properly managed to engender mutual trust.

In his remark, the monarch of Egi Kingdom (Eze Egi), H.R.M. Prof Uchendu Wokoma expressed joy over the signing of the new MoU, and called for proper implementation of the MoU.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after the MoU signing, President General of Egi Peoples Assembly, Apostle Magnus Elemele, said the new MoU will go a long way to address the development challenges of Egi people. He assured that the process will be properly monitored to achieve desired objectives.

Also speaking, one of the key negotiators of the new MoU, Prof Cheta William, said, thorough analysis was done to ascertain the prevalent development needs of the people during the negotiation process.

Prof William said the signing of the MoU, was a success story for the partners.

The beneficiary communities, for the MoU includes, Ogbogu, Obagi, Akabuka, Oboburu, Obite, Erema, Obiyebe, Akabta, Egita, Ede and Ibewa communities.

Taneh Beemene/Esther Enebechi