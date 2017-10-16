RSU Wins 2017 Best VC Award

The Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia has received the 2017 Best University Vice Chancellor in Nigeria award for his outstanding performance in the management of the state university.

Presenting the award to Didia at the Vice Chancellor’s Conference Room in Port Harcourt over the weekend, President of the Ghana/Nigeria Achievers’ Award, Barrister Ndu Nwaihim said the award was in recognition of the various contributions the vice chancellor has made in the advancement of education in the state.

According to him, the vice chancellor had recorded monumental achievements in the university since he took over the mantle of leadership, and urged him to continue to sustain the momentum while striving to surpass expectations.

Nwaihim used the opportunity to thank Governor Nyesom Wike for appointing Didia into the position, and described him as an astute administrator and technocrat.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Prof Blessing Didia lauded the organization for finding him worthy to receive the award, and expressed gratitude to the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve the state in that capacity.

The RSU vice chancellor, however, dedicated the award to Governor Nyesom Wike for appointing him as vice chancellor of the institution, and promised that he would continue to build legacies that will attract more recognition to the state-owned university.